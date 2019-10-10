Why smartphone displays will never be the same again

Trivia-time! What’s the most-used but under-appreciated part of your smartphone?

Pass? The answer is your smartphone’s display screen. Think about it. Almost everything you do requires you to interact with the display screen, right? Now, if we told you your display screen needs to keep up with your fast lifestyle, you wouldn’t disagree with us. Which is why your new smartphone needs the upgraded 90 Hz display screen. What’s that you ask? Read on to know more.

What’s Hz?

Let’s start with the basics. Hz is the unit used to measure frequency – in this case it measures the screen’s refresh rate. Hz basically determines how often your screen will get refreshed per second when there is an image or media to be displayed. Thus, a 30 Hz refresh rate means the screen will refresh itself and display 30 frames per second. Most smartphones today use 60 Hz refresh rate that – no points for guessing – displays 60 frames per second. However, if you need to experience smooth as butter display, OnePlus has launched 90 Hz display screens on its latest OnePlus 7T as well as the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Why 90 Hz?

With the growing number of apps and our demands of them, the display screen is the final touchpoint of the entire user experience when it comes to using smartphones. After all, no number of latest processors or high RAM will help if it can’t show results on the screen to the user. OnePlus has plugged this gap and closed the ecosystem so that the entire user experience feels like one whole unit. The 90 Hz refresh rate is one of the latest innovations in the smartphone industry and OnePlus has taken the lead in keeping with its philosophy of Never Settle.

How Does It help?

The 90 Hz display is meant to provide a new level of immersive display by ensuring that high-quality video files work without stuttering. Gamers can finally say goodbye to the awkward pause that suddenly freezes the screen, and users can experience the sheer smoothness and clarity of using a higher refresh rate while using any app of their choice. While the feature made OnePlus 7 Pro stand out when it launched and justified its premium price, the smartphone company’s newest device OnePlus 7T has now launched with 90 Hz display at a considerably lesser price point. With other smartphone companies waking up to the elegant display of 90 Hz refresh rate, it’s a matter of time before the trend becomes mainstream. This is your chance to jump ahead of the crowd and hold the future of smartphone display screens in your hands.

Why OnePlus?

Not only has OnePlus pioneered the concept of 90 Hz refresh rate for smartphone display screens, its latest smartphones are perfectly suited to bring this feature to the world. By using the latest processors and Android version along with more RAM than laptops, the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T also feature some pretty cool display specs. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s QHD+ resolution and the world’s first AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate coupled with its curved edge-to-edge design, is designed to provide an immersive experience like no other smartphone. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, boasts of the latest HDR10+ technology that coupled with the 90 Hz Fluid Display, is designed to give you a smooth and vivid experience. The edge-to-edge display on the 6.55-inch screen with a spacious 20:9 aspect ratio on the OnePlus 7T assures you of smooth and easy performance, regardless of the tasks thrown at it.

Try the 90 Hz Fluid Display at your nearest OnePlus store and we can assure you that you’ll never want to use any other smartphone.