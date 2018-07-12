Why bother about skipping ads when you can choose how it ends!

Have you ever come across a person who doesn’t skip ads? We mean, who doesn’t skip ads?

UNLESS THEY ARE UNSKIPPABLE!

via GIPHY

The act of skipping ads is like defusing a bomb. As soon as we see “You can skip to video in 3…2…1” our mouse clicks on ‘skip’ faster than lightning. But what if instead of skipping an ad you could decide how it ends.

via GIPHY

Sounds crazy right? But it happened, and Amazon was the one to do it. Amazon pulled off a really fun activity and brought the Prime World characters to life. We wish we were there to experience all the fun in person BUT Amazon put out a video of the entire activity and it’s super cool!

What happens in the video is that Prime World characters arrive in a mall in a mysterious box-like truck and one of them pops its head out of the box. The video ends there but then we get to decide what happens next through end cards. Now, this concept has been around for some time and we mostly see it as suggested videos. Then again, Amazon puts its own unique twist to this concept which allows the user to decide the flow of the video.

If you have been coloured curious, then you can try it out on your own. Here’s the video!

This is a partnered post.