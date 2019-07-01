Whispers of Time: Krishna Saksena captures the change in Indian value systems in her latest book

“It is by no means an irrational fancy that, in a future existence, we shall look upon what we think our present existence, as a dream,” Edgar Allen Poe once mused. Dr Krishna Saksena, a 92-year-old author and retired professor of English, looks back at the last nine decades that seem a little like a dream and a little like reality to her. On the evening of 30 June, a seminar hall at the India International Centre, New Delhi was filled with people who had come to watch her recite her simple stories from a time and age gone by. She spoke of lost innocence in relationships, of the traditions modernity rejects and the closeness that’s fast disappearing from human relationships. Her ninth book Whispers of Time published by Prabhat Prakashan was launched by Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, and Lady Kishwar Desai, author and columnist.

While the others on stage seemed overawed by the fact that the author is able to write at an age when the mind and the body give up, Smriti Irani reminded the audience that the author mustn’t merely be praised for putting in the effort ‘despite her age’, but the fact that the author is writing because she still wants to write. Irani spoke about women being questioned about their choices at all stages in life. The cabinet minister talked about a passage from the book where Dr Saksena has pointed out the difference between how boys and girls from the same family are treated, with the boy being given a glass of creamy milk and the girl being given watered down milk. Irani praised the way Dr Saksena has highlighted the illness of patriarchy with nuance without a sense of judgement.

There's simplicity in the way the realities of Indian families are presented to the reader. Kishwar Desai also praised Dr Saksena for her simple style of writing. Quoting from one of her earlier works, Desai pointed to instances where Dr Saksena hadn’t shied away from highlighting the flaws in her life journey. She gave the example of one of Dr Saksena’s stories where there's an honest admission of not being able to secure a teaching job at Miranda College because of her own poor preparation.

“The book aspires to capture and present the change in the value system from one generation to next. Our society has morphed from large joint families to small nuclear ones, women are stepping out more and more to work shoulder to shoulder with men, even become the leaders. The middle class has grown and the disparity of wealth has increased. Our country of 40 crores at the time of independence is now bursting at the seams with three times as many people. All this has put immense pressure on our value systems,” said Dr Saksena. The relatability to the changing value systems was evident from the way her readers were reacting to her recitation of the stories.

Dr Saksena was the first woman PhD candidate in the state of Uttar Pradesh and among few in India to get a PhD degree in English Literature in 1955. Up until 2001, the female literacy rate in Uttar Pradesh was less than 50 percent. Ask her what sustains her and she says it is spiritualism and her connect with the Mother Divine. She feels that in an age that is becoming more and more materialistic, strengthening the connect of oneself with the divine forces enables each one to keep the values of humanity alive within them.

