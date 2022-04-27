What is depression? Check types and how to keep yourself away from it

There are many researches which state that genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors play a significant role in depression

Depression is a common and serious medical illness that can be severe and life-altering. It affects the quality of life and the happiness of those who live with it. This illness can affect anyone - regardless of age, culture, education, race or income.

There are many researches which also state that genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors play a significant role in depression. Depression affects around 15 million Americans every year, as per the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Types of depression:

There are two common forms of depression which include Major depression and Persistent depressive disorder. While, other forms of depression include Perinatal depression, Seasonal affective disorder, and Depression with symptoms of psychosis.

Each individual’s case is different and needs to be dealt differently. Sometimes, depression occurs with other illnesses such as diabetes, chronic pain, cancer, and heart disease. Even medications taken for these illnesses can cause side effects that contribute to depression.

Here are few ways to avoid depression:

Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can do wonders to your mental health. Those suffering from depression should exercise as it increases body temperature and calms the central nervous system. It further releases chemicals like endorphins, that can boost your mood.

Eat healthy foods: So far, there is no specific food or dish that can help ward off depression but Omega 3 fatty acids and Vitamin B-12 helps to stabilise the mood. Those who want to avoid depression should eat leafy green vegetables, flaxseed, nuts; they have Vitamin B-12 in them. Whereas, fish such as salmon and tuna have Omega 3 in it.

Try and reduce stress: Going by the current situation around the world, stress is one of the most common causes of depression. The best way to manage and cope with stress is to avoid overcommitting to things and spend more time on yourself. Take time out and practice mindfulness or meditation, it will help you stay calm.

Sleep well for at least 7 to 9 hours: By getting plenty of sleep, it will help the individual to recover both mentally and physically. Those with insomnia have a high risk of developing depression when compared to those who sleep well. Before sleeping, keep your phones away and also take time out to meditate to keep your mind and body calm.

Make time for family: Try to maintain social contact with close friends and family as they are your support system. Going out for an activity or lunch will uplift your mood and be a quick fix to the illness.

