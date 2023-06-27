What are the fruit metaphors for women's figures

When comparing the contours of a woman’s body to fruit shapes, it’s important to note that the human form is diverse and cannot truly be categorised into specific fruit types. However, some people use fruit metaphors to describe general body characteristics.

Here are a few common fruit-related terms used to describe women’s body shapes:

Apple-shaped

Apple-shaped refers to women with broader torsos, rounder waists, and fuller busts compared to their hips.

Pear-shaped

Pear-shaped describes women with narrower shoulders and busts, with wider hips and fuller thighs.

Hourglass-shaped

It is dream of almost all women to have an hourglass-shaped figure.

This type of figure is characterised by a well-defined waist and balanced proportions between the bust and hips, resembling the shape of an hourglass.

Banana-shaped

Women are told to have banana-shaped figure when they have more athletic or slender body types, where the bust and hips are relatively balanced with a less pronounced waist.

It is worth mentioning that these terms are generalisations, and it’s important to keep in mind that everyone’s body is unique.

Body shapes can vary significantly, and it’s more accurate to celebrate individuality rather than trying to fit into specific categories or comparisons.

This article has been generated using Artificial Intelligence.

