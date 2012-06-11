We're more likely to die on our birthday than any other day‎

According to a study people over the age of 60 are 14 percent more likely to die on their birthdays.

London: People are statistically more likely to die on their birthday than any other day, scientists have claimed.

From a study of more than two million people, researchers say the 'birthday blues' bring a rise in deaths from heart attacks, strokes, falls, suicides and even cancer.

The study is published in the journal Annals of Epidemiology, points out that past a certain age, blowing out the birthday candles can bring more dread than cheer.

On average, people over the age of 60 were 14 percent more likely to die on their birthdays, the Daily Mail reported. The findings, from a study over a 40-year period in Switzerland, back up the idea that 'birthday stress' has a

major effect on our lifespan.

Most of the rise was accounted for by heart attacks, which rose 18.6 percent on birthdays and were significantly higher for men and women. Levels of strokes were up 21.5 percent, mostly in women and there was a surprisingly large increase in cancer deaths in both sexes of 10.5 percent. Dr Vladeta Ajdacic-Gross, a senior researcher in psychiatry at the University of Zurich, said: "Birthdays end lethally more frequently than might be expected".

He added that elderly people may feel particularly exposed to stress on birthdays. The risk of birthday death rose as people got older. This is backed up by other data on hospital admission taken in Canada showing that strokes were more likely to occur on birthdays than other days, especially among patients with a history of high blood pressure.

There was no significant increase in birthday deaths for the under-60s in the official mortality records from between 1969 and 2008. A significant rise in suicides and accidental deaths for the over-60s on birthdays was found only in men.

There was a 34.9 percent rise in suicides, 28.5 percent rise in accidental deaths not related to cars, and a 44 percent rise in deaths from falls on birthdays, with the risk increasing for about four days before the big day.

It was previously thought that people would be more likely to die in the days after their birthday as the thought of reaching the milestone would help them cling on for longer.

But the researchers said this theory was disproved by their findings, and they support the "anniversary reaction" theory, also known as the birthday blues. Ingrid Bergman died of breast cancer on her 67th birthday in 1982. William Shakespeare is also reported to have died on his 52nd birthday in 1616 of unknown causes.

PTI