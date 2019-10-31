Waves 2019: Amit Trivedi, The Local Train among artist line-up of BITS Goa's cultural festival

Waves '19, BITS Goa's annual cultural extravaganza to be held from 1 November to 3 November promises to be a fun-filled weekend with some spectacular artist line-ups and events organised for the audiences.

The 2019 edition will also host for the first time the Under 25 Summit on day 1 of the festival which will include a set of several panel discussions featuring some noteworthy figures. The Summit will close with a performance by one of India's most popular bands, The Local Train.

Also part of the three-day festivities are the finals of the SeaRock contest followed by the Indie Night. The line-up on day 2 includes composer and musician Amit Trivedi who will take the stage with some of his most famous Bollywood numbers. Along with that, this edition's EDM night is set to feature renowned Dutch DJ, Tony Junior.

Waves '19 has also organised a few new events this time around including its first-ever rap battle, Rhapsody. This will be accompanied by the hip hop events such as the street dance contests Sizzle and Footloose. Audiences will also have an opportunity to slide into the role of a journalist at this year's festival with NEWS-ance, an event in which participants will attend a mock press conference of a well-known public figure.

The festival is also set to host the Goa Chapter of the Human Library where those gathered will be able to interact with Human Books and listen to powerful stories and diverse life experiences.

BITS Goa's Waves '19 will be held from 1 November to 3 November at the Goa campus of the institute.

