Watch what happened when PUBG gamer thug took The Real Shot Challenge

Recently we got a Pro PUBG Player Animesh Agarwal or as he's known in the PUBG world - Thug to do an interesting challenge with us. he came on board to do the Real Shot Challenge and this gameplay is not to be missed.

So basically the rules are very simple. You are given a OnePlus 7 Pro to play the game on and every time you die, you need to take a shot of a drink curated especially to get your senses going. What are these drinks you ask? There's Karela Kick, Dark Vader, Lime Shock, Sweet Poison and Hot Shot. We're sure these drinks have got you curious now. Watch the video here to know how he fared and which drink got him reaching for a glass of water.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .