Watch: Video shot through telescopic lens makes it seem like the moon is falling from the sky

Science works in mysterious ways.

A video of the moon slowly disappearing behind Mount Teide — a volcano in the Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa — just unlocked a whole new level of optical illusions.

Because the moon was being shot through a telescopic lens, it appeared much, much bigger than how it actually appears in the sky. And while it looks like a gigantic moon is falling from the sky on a group of people standing at Mount Teide, the truth is actually a lot less scary.

The oversized moon — a visual effect because of the telescopic lens — appeared to be moving like that because what was actually moving was the earth, as explained by NASA. It was the earth's spin which caused the moon to disappear behind the volcano, making it look like the apocalypse was coming.

Watch the full video here: