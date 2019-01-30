Watch the making of the ‘TURN BACK TIME - HawaBadlo V Mix’ music video

Since the past few years, air pollution has been a hot topic of discussion across media outlets in India. Multiple cities in the country have consistently been ranked as the most polluted in the world by the World Health Organisation. The discussions and repercussions of air pollution have created a sense of urgency among government organisations, NGOs, and people alike. GAIL (India) Limited too has campaigned for clean and breathable air for the past three years through their #HawaBadlo initiative – a people’s movement for curbing air pollution.

As a part of their #BringBackBlueSkies campaign under HawaBadlo initiative, GAIL (India) Limited released a music video titled ‘TURN BACK TIME - HawaBadlo V Mix’. The music video is a unique take on the consequences of air pollution told through a beautiful love story with sci-fi elements. The video has been loved by people so far and has gained over 4 million views in only three months.

Produced & created by Handyyman Productions, the video features Amol Parasher and Sarah Hashmi as the couple bearing the brunt of air pollution. The vocals, which act as the heart of the video, have been beautifully sung by Javed Ali and Harshdeep Kaur. For more details about how and why the video was created, and the efforts it took, GAIL (India) Limited has released a making of the video. Take a look below.

This is a partnered post.

