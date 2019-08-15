Watch: In I-Day message, Shanta Gokhale says, 'Punishing the victim is what we see today'

On the 73rd anniversary of our Independence, what doe it mean to be Indian?

This is a question that eminent cultural citic Shanta Gokhale answers in a video released by the solidarity initiative Karwan e Mohabbat, on 15 August 2019.

Gokhale refers to the classic song 'Woh Subah Kabhi To Aayegi' from the movie Phir Subah Hogi, directed by Ramesh Saigal, saying: "For me there is something very specific in that song that applies to where we are today".

Gokhale recites the lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi, drawing attention to one line in particular: "Haq mangane waalon ko, jis din sooli na dikhayi jayegi (The day when those who demand their rights won't be crucified)", as indicative of the present state of affairs.

"Punishing the victim is very much part of what we see today," Gokhale says. "Aur haq kaun maang raha hai? It is dissenters who are fighting for people's rights. And they are being held up as anti-nationals."

Gokhale points out that the recorded song has three stanzas, but Ludhianvi wrote a few more, and towards the end, his tone changes to deliver a powerful message. "He writes,'Wo subah hum hi se aayegi, aise waise nahi aayegi (We will bring that dawn, it won't come any other way)'," Gokhale narrates, then adds, "We will be responsible for bringing that dawn into reality."

Watch Karwan e Mohabbat's complete Independence Day video featuring Shanta Gokhale here: