Watch: Flamingoes flock to Navi Mumbai as city remains in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak

A large number of flamingoes were observed near a pond at Seawoods estate in Navi Mumbai during the COVID-19 lockdown. These migratory birds usually stop over at Mumbai on their way to Kutch, Gujarat which happens to be their main breeding ground. Usually seen at Thane creek due to abundance of green-blue algae fueled by human waste, they move to this pond during high tides.

Watch the video here:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.