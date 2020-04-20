You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News

Watch: Flamingoes flock to Navi Mumbai as city remains in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak

Living Aneesh Arora Apr 20, 2020 18:22:32 IST

A large number of flamingoes were observed near a pond at Seawoods estate in Navi Mumbai during the COVID-19 lockdown. These migratory birds usually stop over at Mumbai on their way to Kutch, Gujarat which happens to be their main breeding ground. Usually seen at Thane creek due to abundance of green-blue algae fueled by human waste, they move to this pond during high tides.

Watch the video here:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 18:22:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




#CoronaHeroesKoSalaam



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New study suggests COVID-19 may become seasonal; countries must continue physical distancing until 2022

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 20 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 20 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres