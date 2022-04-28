Watch: Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shares 3 yoga breathing techniques to beat the heat

Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has shared a few yoga breathing techniques to help stay cool in the scorching temperatures

As heat waves are causing record breaking temperatures across the country, people are looking for new ways to beat the scorching conditions. From keeping themselves hydrated to eating fresh fruits, people are looking for the best technique to keep themselves refreshed in the blazing heat.

But many would not know that yoga, which is beneficial for one’s physical and mental health, can also help in dealing with the ongoing heat wave. Yes, you read it right!

Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has shared a few yoga breathing techniques to help stay cool in the scorching temperatures. Taking to her Instagram handle, Parwani showcased three yoga breathing techniques and its benefits to her fans and followers.

“While it is very important to keep yourself hydrated at all times and out of the heat as much as possible, here are a few yoga breathing techniques that will help you beat the heat this summer,” she captioned her post.

Watch the video here:

These three yoga breathing techniques include:

Chandrabhedana (Left Nostril Breathing): The most effective asana is the pranayama as it helps to keep the body cool. For doing this, you need to close your right nostril and breathe through the left nostril.

Sheetkari: For this asana, you need to join your teeth, open your lips and draw in your breath. Then exhale out through the nose. By doing so, the air will pass through your spit. The air then cools down and enters your body, making it cooler from the inside.

Visualisation meditations: By visualising ice-capped mountains in your mind, you can automatically lower your body temperature. This asana takes a little time to master, but once you get the hang of it, it is very rewarding practice. Apart from ice-capped mountains or frozen lakes, one can also try visualising the colour dark blue.

The celebrity yoga trainer ended her post with few tips like to beat the heat such as adding water-rich citrus fruits and vegetables in your daily diet.

Parwani is also a coach to actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.

