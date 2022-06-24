Watch: Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares tips to keep fatigue at bay

If you are feeling sluggish and tired all the time, you might need to take a look at your lifestyle choices. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some easy tips in her recent Instagram post that can be of help while dealing with fatigue.

Fatigue refers to a feeling of tiredness, weariness, and lack of energy that does not go away even if you take rest. Fatigue can be psychological or physical.

It can be linked to some of your habits or routines such as poor eating habits, boredom or physical exertion. If you are feeling sluggish and tired all the time, you might need to take a look at your lifestyle choices. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some easy tips in her recent Instagram post that can be of help while dealing with fatigue. Watch:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfBupHDgp8i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Here are the tips:

Fix your sleep quality

The biggest reason due to which you might be feeling tired is because you are not getting enough sleep. Sleep deprivation affects a lot more than how “awake” you feel. It can impact your mood, cognitive performance, and memory. So, make sure that you sleep for at least seven hours a day.

Workout the right way

Adding physical activity to your routine reduces fatigue and increases your energy levels. Also, exercising can lead to better dopamine levels, which in turn can elevate your mood. Choose a workout routine that will be beneficial for your body.

Eat to raise your energy levels

A great way to boost your energy levels is by eating quality nutrients. Here are some of them:

Magnesium is one of the most abundant minerals in the body and is involved with muscle and nerve function, energy production and blood glucose control. Pumpkin seeds and Bananas are a good source of the mineral.

Vitamin B helps the body to use energy-yielding nutrients for fuel. Vitamin B deficiency leads to lower energy levels. Leafy green vegetables and whole grains are a good source of the nutrient.

Vitamin D is essential to make our muscles work efficiently and for raising energy levels. Egg yolk, mushrooms and sunlight are rich in Vitamin D.

Inadequate intake of iron can also cause fatigue. Iron ensures that your red blood cells transport oxygen equally within the body. Chana, amaranth and peanuts are an important source of the nutrient.

Practice meditation:

Constant distractions have a negative impact on your mental energy. Meditation can be an instant energy booster which can relieve anxiety and stress, calm the mind, and help you to focus in a better way.

