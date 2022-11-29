Want to keep exercising in winter? Know ways to achieve your fitness goals

It is really hard to stay motivated in achieving our fitness goals during winters as the unbearable cold hardly allows us to get out of our blankets. Needless to say, exercising at this time of the year feels like climbing mountains. However, one cannot ignore the significance of exercising, especially during cold weather because it doesn’t just make us physically fit and boosts our immune system, but it also keeps our brain healthy. According to Harvard Health Publishing, exercising in a cold atmosphere can help in turning white fat, particularly belly and thigh fat, into calorie-burning brown fat. Regular physical activity also reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Here are some of the best ways to keep exercising in winter:

Exercise during lunch break: If you are getting discouraged from exercising due to cold and dark mornings or evenings, then you can do that during your lunchtime. Mid-day is the warmest time of the day. So, you can go for a walk, or run, or do your push-ups during this time.

Create a gym inside your home: If you are unwilling to go out to exercise due to the cold weather, then you can simply create a room in your house and make it a home gym. Get yourself items for exercising such as treadmill, YOGA mat, or exercising bike, and use them inside your house for exercising.

Run for fun: It is going to be easier for you to find motivation to run if you are doing this with the spirit of competition. You can participate in various events that happen during winter like various types of races, competitions, obstacle courses, etc.

Establish a workout club: You can begin exercising with your friends or gym buddies. This can help you to stay accountable and keep a track on your progress. You can do various kinds of fun activities with your friends, such as having a dance party and playing video games that demand movement of the physical body.

Workout online: You can take advantage of the digital age and workout at home by following the instructions given by trainers on YouTube or online courses.

