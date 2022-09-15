For children, it is common to vomit because of a viral infection, motion sickness, food poisoning, overeating or feeding, coughing, and illnesses in which the child has a high fever. Here are some of the home remedies that can help you treat fever

Vomiting or throwing up refers to the forceful emission of substances of the upper digestive system and stomach through the mouth. It is a reflex that helps to remove substances that might prove to be harmful to the body.

Vomiting happens when the stomach muscle walls contract and pushes a large volume of stomach substances upward that flows back into the throat and makes an exit via the mouth or nose.

The causes of vomiting differ according to the age of the person. For adults, vomiting usually happens because of a viral infection, food poisoning, and occasionally is a result of motion sickness or illnesses in which the person suffers from a high fever. For children, it is common to vomit because of a viral infection, motion sickness, food poisoning, overeating or feeding, coughing, and illnesses in which the child has a high fever.

Here are some of the home remedies that can help you treat fever:

Ginger Tea: Drink ginger tea or ginger ale. Ginger has anti-nausea properties that can help you feel better.

Cumin: The powder and seeds of cumin may be used to relieve nausea and vomiting. You may prepare cumin tea for the prevention of vomiting. You should take a few cumin seeds in a glass of water and then mix them and strain. Drinking it will make you feel better.

Drink more fluids: If you’re vomiting time and again, it’s crucial to drink a number of fluids to help prevent dehydration, even if you vomit some of it. Sip the fluids slowly as drinking too much when your stomach is upset may lead to more vomiting. Fluids that help to keep you hydrated and ease nausea are herbal or mint tea, lemonade and water.

Aromatherapy: Using aromatherapy or smelling certain scents help to reduce the incidence of nausea. Scents that are known for their antinauseatic properties include lemon oil, lavender, chamomile, peppermint, rose, and clove.

Rice: As we boil rice for a long time, the liquid derived from it can be concentrated. Dilute the concentrated liquid with a little amount of water. This diluted liquid may be drunk hot or after cooling. It surprisingly helps to relieve vomiting or nausea.

