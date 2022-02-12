Valentine's Week 2022: When is Hug Day? All you need to know about this special occasion

Hug Day is celebrated by everyone, irrespective of whether they are in a relationship. Couples, friends and even kids give each other a warm hug and express their gratefulness and love towards one another

In the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, people celebrate the season of love with a number of occasions, collectively known as Valentine’s Week. One of these days is Hug Day, which is marked on 12 February annually.

Along with Chocolate Day, Propose Day and Rose Day, Hug Day is one of the most popular days of Valentine’s Week. It is the sixth day of the much-hyped week and falls two days before Valentine’s Day.

The day is celebrated by everyone, irrespective of whether they are in a relationship. Couples, friends and even kids give each other a warm hug and express their gratefulness and love towards one another.

Hug Day is seen as a great occasion to express your feelings of love and happiness towards your significant other.

Unlike many other days of Valentine’s Week, such as Propose Day, which involve elaborate set-ups and plans, a simple hug is enough on this day to convey your emotions to your partner.

What are the benefits of hugs?

Hugs carry several positive aspects. A warm hug can say that you are there for someone far better than any other thing. It also helps you build trust and honesty in any relationship. Embracing your partner can also help boost their self-esteem and lead to more closeness in the relationship.

Hugs also help in reducing blood pressure, uplifting your mood and reducing stress. Hugs can help in stimulating the release of the oxytocin hormone. The hormone is responsible for increasing happiness levels in your brain. Thus, a long embrace with our partner can actually make you feel happier.

Hugs also have a positive effect on your mental health and help you deal easily with feelings of frustration and anger. A hug can remind both you and your partner that your relationship can survive any obstacle. It is also a show of support and love for your loved ones.

This Hug Day, embrace your significant other to send out the message that you are there for them.

