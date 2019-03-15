Under the Banyan Tree on A Full Moon Night's March edition celebrates Holi and the coming of spring

Under the Banyan Tree on A Full Moon Night, the monthly concert series conceptualised by Anubhav Nath that celebrates the music and musicians of India, will return for its March edition with performances by the punk band Tritha & Friends and the Hindustani classical vocalist Sawani Mudgal among others.

To be held on 16 March, 2019 at the 1AQ, opposite the Qutub Minar in Mehrauli, this month's line-up for music aficionados has women vocalists taking center stage. The evening will kick off with a performance by Mudgal, who was trained by her father Pt Madhup Mudgal at the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in Delhi. Mugdal has performed for two albums of the fusion rock band Samwaad and frequently lends her voice to classical Odissi performances. The vocalist has been around the world, performing in several countries including Germany, Spain, Belgium and China. Her concerts have devotional songs in abundance, and she puts into tune words by saints and poets such as Kabir, Tulsidas, Meerabai and Surdas.

The March edition, set to celebrate the spirit of Holi and the onset of spring, will also feature a poetry reading by Sabika Abbas Naqvi, the spoken word poet who speaks vociferously of India's growing feminist movement. The founder of Sar-e-Raghuzar or Poetry on the streets, her poems are often descriptive of several poignant social concerns such as the agrarian crisis and minority rights.

Brought about by the Friends of Music, the night will draw to a close with Tritha & Friends' performance, a musical ensemble crafted for the evening that will present a fusion of Hindustani music with middle-eastern influences. While Tritha will be on the vocals and Tibetan bowls, Suryademah from Persia will be on the Electric Baglama and Sufi daf drums, Mohit Lal on the tabla and Kartikeya Vashist on the flute.

