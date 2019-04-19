Under the Banyan Tree on A Full Moon Night: April edition of Delhi event celebrates folk music

Under the Banyan Tree on A Full Moon Night, conceptualised as a monthly tradition of celebrating and enjoying music with friends and family in an intimate Baithak-style setting, is all set to return with its April edition exploring the various sounds and styles of Indian folk music.

On 20 April, the audiences at the event will witness a range of styles of folk music, which in turn also bears the signature of the places it originates from. Folk music in some cultures is a very intimate form of expression, in others, it is the heart of a community's shared history. Folk music, especially today, serves to bridge the past and present.

Under the Banyan Tree on A Full Moon Night's April edition will feature performances by the Sufi singer Mooralala Marwada followed by the neo-folk fusion band, Neeraj Arya's Kabir Café.

Marwada hails from a long line of Meghwal singers of Janana village in Gujarat's Kutch district. His musical repertoire comprises the poetry of Sufi and Bhakti saints like Kabir, Mirabai, Ravidas and others. Neeraj Arya's Kabir Café is known for fusing Kabir's poetry in a substrate of Indian folk music, mixed with Rock, Reggae, Pop and Carnatic music. With several performances in India and abroad under their name, this fusion band — with Neeraj Arya on lead vocals and guitar, Mukund Ramaswamy on violin, Viren Solanki on percussion and Poubuanpou Britto KC on bass — has also collaborated on Bollywood movies like Hindi Medium and Baadshaho.

Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night has been conceptualised by Anubhav Nath and is produced by Friends of Music, an initiative by the entertainment company Teamwork Arts. The concert series brings together musicians and discerning audiences in a community to explore, create and enjoy new sounds under the tranquil repose of a banyan tree with minarets of the iconic Qutub Minar as the backdrop.

Under the Banyan Tree on A Full Moon Night will be held on 20 April at 1AQ opposite the Qutub Minar, Mehrauli.

