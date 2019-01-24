Twitter account JLF Insider returns to the 'Kumbh Mela' of literature festivals with characteristic snark

There are a number of things to love about the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — the line-up of award-winning authors (and the promise of Neil Gaiman visiting some day), bumping into publishers and writers that one admires, and the wintry breeze in the city. But of late, one of the most compelling aspects has been the updates posted by the irreverent anonymous Twitter account @JLFInsider, who do not mince their words or shy away from poking fun at panelists, even asking why they are attending certain sessions, and yearning for a drink (or two) to cope with the drama.

JLF Insider provides a daily diary-type account of what people say or do at Diggi Palace, but in short tweets, aided by a Sarahah account where people can post anonymous comments about the goings-on. Termed 'the most engaging voice', 'the Coolest Coverage', and having 'no chill', JLF Insider will make sure you feel no FOMO if you're not at the festival. Not because they bring the experience to your mobile phone, but because they give you enough reason to think you made the right decision by staying home.

Here are some of the snarkiest and strangest things they reported at the 2019 edition:

Sachin Pilot was in conversation with Sreenivasan Jain, and apart from their camaraderie, other things were revealed.

Sachin Pilot and Vasu have arrived on stage. This may be the best looking panel of the festival (which says a lot) — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019

We are now talking about Sabarimala. Sachin is saying there should be complete equality for women BUT IN THIS PARTICULAR ISSUE we have to be sensitive to the local views and respect people’s sentiments my eyes have rolled out of my head and onto the stage — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019

Sachin Pilot on freedom of expression: “I don’t think young people should be allowed to do whatever they want. There is a limit.” Wah wah — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019

Vasu: This is not an election rally (certainly sounds like one) Sachin: This is not an NDTV show either here I have equal rights Audience goes wild — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019

But the account begun to have some real fun during the session with Germaine Greer and Bee Rowlatt.

“The penis is not my enemy, in fact it’s the only part of a man I know what to do with.” - Greer — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019

Bee is GOING 👏🏼 AFTER 👏🏼 GREER 👏🏼 for her “reservations” on #MeToo — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019

We have now moved on to JOKES.

Bee: How many feminists does it take to change a lightbulb?

Granny: How many

Bee: None cos you don’t need lightbulbs when there’s a glass ceiling

Granny: But there is no glass ceiling. Look at Priyanka Chopra

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS SHIT UP — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019

And then, there's the interactions with fans.

please don’t hug us we’re trying to listen https://t.co/EsWdIExKMZ — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 24, 2019

You just described 100% of all journalists boss pic.twitter.com/CDJcABt6Ua — JLF Insider (@JLFInsider) January 23, 2019

