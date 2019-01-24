You are here:
Twitter account JLF Insider returns to the 'Kumbh Mela' of literature festivals with characteristic snark

Living FP Staff Jan 24, 2019 17:53:13 IST

There are a number of things to love about the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — the line-up of award-winning authors (and the promise of Neil Gaiman visiting some day), bumping into publishers and writers that one admires, and the wintry breeze in the city. But of late, one of the most compelling aspects has been the updates posted by the irreverent anonymous Twitter account @JLFInsider, who do not mince their words or shy away from poking fun at panelists, even asking why they are attending certain sessions, and yearning for a drink (or two) to cope with the drama.

JLF Insider provides a daily diary-type account of what people say or do at Diggi Palace, but in short tweets, aided by a Sarahah account where people can post anonymous comments about the goings-on. Termed 'the most engaging voice', 'the Coolest Coverage', and having 'no chill', JLF Insider will make sure you feel no FOMO if you're not at the festival. Not because they bring the experience to your mobile phone, but because they give you enough reason to think you made the right decision by staying home.

Here are some of the snarkiest and strangest things they reported at the 2019 edition:

Sachin Pilot was in conversation with Sreenivasan Jain, and apart from their camaraderie, other things were revealed.

But the account begun to have some real fun during the session with Germaine Greer and Bee Rowlatt.

And then, there's the interactions with fans.

