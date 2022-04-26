Try these carrot recipes to beat your work-day blues

Here are some of the recipes as a way to introduce carrots into your diet

What's the first thing that came to your mind after reading the word carrot? Don't know about you but we are craving a wholesome carrot cake. Relatable, did we hear? Well, if you are someone who isn't that big a sweetmeat fan then we have some savoury options too.

Here are some of the recipes as a way to introduce carrots into your diet:

1. Carrot Fries: Carrot Fries are a treat to all foodies out there. It is all things delicious. Add seasonings of your choice and enjoy them as starters or evening snacks.

2. Carrot Ginger Soup: A bowl loaded with nutrients and mouth-wateringly delicious flavours. All you need for this one is - carrots, some finely chopped ginger and salt/pepper to tantalise your tastebuds.

3. Carrot Smoothie: Carrot smoothie is the best alternative for anyone who doesn't like to eat carrots raw. You can add mango, apple, and orange and make a refreshing healthy drink for yourself.

4. Roasted Carrot Hummus: If you love Hummus and Pita, then this one is your stop. Roasted Carrot Hummus - the name is enough to take your tastebuds on a joy ride.

5. Carrot Salad: There is nothing like consuming carrot in its raw form. You can add a couple of other fruits or raw vegetables of your choice and make a nice salad bowl to beat the heat.

We too have a bonus recipe for you here.

Carrot Juice: All you need is carrots, oranges, lemon, and apples to make this delicious healthy drink. Best part? It takes less than 10 minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.