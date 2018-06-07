Trend alert: Facial hair isn’t going away anytime soon, but the move to break the beard for the groomed look is in

The thing about social media trends is they come with a bang and disappear with the next big bang, 60 seconds later. The beard is not one of them. It was all the rage with celebrities last season, but not quite so these days (although, to be fair, there are those stars who have stuck fast to the hirsuite look, trends notwithstanding; look no further than Virat Kohli).

But the clean look has seized hold of quite a few other sportsmen — Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan being a few who took on the so-called Break The Beard challenge. And it appears to have gone international this year (again, conditions apply: There’s even a Pintrest board dedicated to this great sportsperson’s facial hair).

But this trend doesn’t quite mean doing away with hair entirely; it encourages men to try out different styles that give them a distinct and well-groomed bearing. The big question then is how do you know if you have a distinct look? Look around, if your style is similar to three other men, then perhaps it is time you did something about it.

For India’s popular grooming expert Aalim Hakim nothing defines the summer look better than the soul patch. According to Aalim, “The simple-yet-suave soul patch works well as a clean summer look.” The summer of 2018 has men going in for a wide range of different styles. If there is anything common to the new looks, it is the incredible shrinking beard.

Driven by the cricketers again, the trend has gathered steam during the 2018 edition of the IPL. Joining the veteran challengers were young guns like Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey, who showed they can be pretty sharp off the cricket field too!

But the most interesting development came when New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson and Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan also took part in the challenge, proving that an Indian trend has caught the fancy of men in other countries as well! While Kane won the Orange Cap for his spectacular performance on the field, he admitted to being a little slow on the swag. According to Kane, teammate and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan is his mentor and style guide. From the looks of it, both Kane and Shikhar are style mentors off field for their fans.

Another one to join the suave brigade is Hardik’s elder brother Krunal Pandya. And it’s not tough to see where he gets his inspiration from.

Inspired by their favourite celebrities, Indian men are quite literally cleaning up their act and giving grooming a serious go. Over 200,000 men have used #BreakTheBeard across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Take a look at a few below:

#breakthebeard #cleanthebeard A post shared by Prince Mendiratta (@princemendiratta) on May 25, 2018 at 10:32pm PDT

So what’s the trend for 2018? From the looks of it, facial fuzz isn’t going to be entirely gone, that’s for sure, but the full-on beard could give way to soul patches, French beards and goatees. The look, it appears, will tend towards sharp, minimalist and edgy.