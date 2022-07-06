Treatment for acne scars: The types and their relevance explained

There is no one miraculous treatment or way to deal with the scars. The process varies depending on the type of scar you have

There are high chances of getting acne if you have oily skin but treating them with the cures available is not enough. One also has to treat the scars that they leave behind. But the good thing is that the acne scars can be treated. Make sure to start the treatment only after you have completely finished off the treatment for acne because there are chances that new breakouts can lead to new scars.

Here are some of the treatments that are most common these days:

1. Using sunscreen or medicated creams: Using sunscreen helps to limit the contrast between unscarred skin and a scar. Some medicated creams that contain azelaic acid or hydroxyl acids, might help too.

2. Chemical Peels: A chemical peel refers to a strong acid that is used for removing the top layer of the skin to reduce deeper scars. Some of them are mild to be used at home, but a healthcare professional can give you a stronger solution with more dramatic results.

3. Dermabrasion: This procedure is usually done in the cases of more severe scarring. In this, a dermatologist removes the top layer of skin using a rapidly rotating brush or another device. Surface scars are completely removed using this method, and deeper acne scars may become less noticeable. Severe side effects that may happen are changes in skin colour.

4. Steroid Injection: This involves injecting steroids into some types of raised scars that can help to improve the appearance of your skin.

5. Salicylic Acid: Chances are high that you have already used salicylic acid to treat your acne in the past. Salicylic acid helps to clear pores, reduces swelling and redness, and exfoliates the skin when topically applied. It is considered to be one of the most effective treatments for acne scars.

The treatment that will be required depends upon the type of acne scar you have and elaborating on the same, Dr Rashmi Shetty recently shared a reel where she mentions the two types of acne scars that are prominent.

Dr Shetty says that there can be a change in colour scars which can be treated using antioxidants, calming agents, and skin lightening agents. Another type is the change in texture scars which need to be treated under doctor’s supervision and take relatively longer to go away.