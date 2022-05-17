Treating dark circles, healing wounds and more: Some benefits of coconut oil

Any idea how beneficial the usage of coconut oil can be in your daily life? Check out the benefits below.

Coconut oil is widely used in Indian households. From cooking to applying on hair, the oil has been a part of many food recipes as well as hair oils and thus is an important home remedy for hair related problems.

This becomes even more important as we take conscious food and lifestyle choices. But what are the ways to use it correctly?

Here are some of the benefits, you can definitely look into!

1. Going dandruff-free: Coconut oil can be an effective treatment for dandruff, especially for its anti-dandruff properties. It helps to deep condition your scalp.

Massage your hair with warm coconut oil and let it stay on your hair for 30 minutes before you wash it off.

2. It helps to cleanse your skin: Coconut oil can be used to remove your makeup and gently cleanse the skin. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties make it suitable for acne-prone skin. However, one should not forget to double cleanse after using coconut oil on your face to avoid clogging. Natural coconut oil without chemicals is also safe for babies.

3. Healing wounds: If you have had a wound, rubbing coconut oil over it can make the healing process faster.

4. Treating dark circles: Under eye dark circles are common and usually occur due to several factors like stress, lack of sleep, dehydration and excess screen time, etc. Massaging coconut oil gently with your fingertips can temporarily diminish the appearance of your dark circles. It may also reduce puffiness.

5. Perfect lip balm: Coconut oil can help you with your dry lips. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids and helps to replace the dead skin on your lips. It acts as a barrier that locks the moisture inside the skin to prevent dryness.

6. Relieves Eczema: Coconut oil helps to relieve the symptoms of eczema but not cure them. It reduces skin irritation and dryness. It helps to hold the skin moisture inside and also keeps it hydrated.