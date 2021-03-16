Tracy Campbell wins prestigious US history book prize for The Year of Peril: America in 1942
In his book, Campbell looks at the deep fractures within American society a year after Pearl Harbor, as a series of defeats in the Pacific and the struggle to create a beachhead in Europe seemed to bring the country to the brink of military defeat and splintering from within.
Tracy Campbell, author of The Year of Peril: America in 1942, has been named the winner of the New-York Historical Society’s Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize, which is given each year to the best work in the field of American history or biography.
The book, published by Yale University Press, challenges the public memory of the war years as a time of national unity and resolve. Instead, Campbell looks at the deep fractures within American society a year after Pearl Harbor, as a series of defeats in the Pacific and the struggle to create a beachhead in Europe seemed to bring the country to the brink of military defeat and splintering from within.
When the book was released in May, its resonances with the pandemic, which had struck with a Pearl Harbor-like suddenness and shock, were not lost on reviewers. George F Will, writing in The Washington Post, called the book a challenge to “the saccharine myth that ‘everything changed’ in a nation united by the sense of ‘all being in this together.’”
In the book, Campbell, a professor at the University of Kentucky, wrote that he had started thinking about the book at an earlier moment of national shock, the 2008 financial crisis. In a statement about the prize, he said he hoped the book illustrated “the central importance of a functioning government, of individuals working toward something larger than themselves, and the resilience and fragility of democracy.”
He added: “We live in a moment that demonstrates how we need to move past comfortable and reassuring myths, and to confront our history with a critical eye. A fundamental premise of the book is that we can best understand a society by seeing it under its greatest stress.”
The prize comes with a $50,000 award.
Jennifer Schuessler c.2021 The New York Times Company
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
In Menachem Kaiser's Plunder, a twisting story of a family of Holocaust survivors trying to reclaim what they've lost
Plunder has many moods and registers. It acquires moral gravity. It pays tender and respectful attention to forgotten lives. It is also alert to melancholic forms of comedy.
Readers take to 'cosy' mystery books that offer a calming experience without the violence of murder thrillers
The 'cosy' mysteries genre’s parameters are few: no swearing, no sex, and little to no gore. Just what the pandemic-era doctor ordered.
Intimate City: Looking anew at long-held feminist understandings of sex work, choice, consent and agency
It is evident that engagement with sex work has broadened feminists’ ideas of who should have ‘rights’; revealed women’s agency as being diverse and unruly; expanded and complicated conventional notions of choice and consent; and offered us another model of bodily autonomy.