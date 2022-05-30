Top 5 detox drinks that you must try this summer

Detox drinks like infused water help maintain nutrients in your body, keep you refreshed and even aid in weight loss

Looking for ways to stay refreshed in the sweltering summers? Well, look no further. This Summer , you can beat the Heat , stay hydrated and maybe even shed some kilos through this simple hack- detox drinks.

A perfect blend of low calories, great taste and healthy ingredients, drinks like infused water are a great way to Beat the heat . These detox drinks also maintain the nutrient levels in the body while helping you lose weight.

Here are five detox drinks you must try this summer:

Pineapple and hibiscus iced tea:

Iced tea is immensely popular during summers and this fruity combination gives you the best of both worlds. Adding hibiscus to your drink can help you feel refreshed and cleanse the body of toxins. Pineapple, with its digestion-promoting properties and anti-inflammatory effects, is another thing you can add to give this beverage a more fruity flavour.

Aam Panna:

Can summer even be over if you have not had your fill of mangoes? While most of us love the juicy ‘King of Fruits’, raw green mangoes have their own share of fans. Add some black salt and cumin seeds to give your drink some extra zing.

Strawberry orange cucumber drink:

This fruity concoction will appeal to everyone. This beverage will provide you with some much-needed Vitamin C, keep you hydrated as well as protect you from harmful oxidative stress. The tanginess of orange makes it a must-try combo.

Mint cucumber detox drink:

Nothing is more refreshing than cucumbers in this blazing heat. Made of 95 percent water, it also helps regulate blood sugar and aid weight loss. Put in some mint to keep yourself refreshed with this drink. You can also store it in an insulated Cooler and keep consuming it throughout the day.

Ginger litchi lemonade:

While many of us might wonder about this combination, there are few beverages better for your health than this ginger litchi lemonade. Ginger has tremendous benefits. It fights inflammation, eases sore throat and relives body aches. Litchi, on the other hand, is an excellent food for balancing all the oils in your body and keeping you hydrated. Add some mint leaves and chia seeds while serving to get the maximum benefits.

