Toni Morrison, Nobel prize winner and author of Beloved, passes away at 88

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88 on 5 August at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York, says publisher Alfred A Knopf.

She was the first African-American woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her "visionary force".

“It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends. She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who reveled in being with her family and friends. The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing. Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life," reads a statement issued by the Morrison family via the author's publisher.

Her novel Beloved, in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988. Morrison's other two novels – Song of Solomon and Sula – hold a special place in the literary canon for their touching portrayal of the black experience.

In an interview with The Guardian, published in 2015, she elaborated on the significance of her identity and why being a "black writer" was integral to her work. "I’m writing for black people. In the same way that Tolstoy was not writing for me, a 14-year-old coloured girl from Lorain, Ohio. I don’t have to apologise or consider myself limited because I don’t [write about white people] – which is not absolutely true, there are lots of white people in my books."

With inputs from The Associated Press