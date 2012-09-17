Tired of 'porn educated' men? Now a new site for sex etiquette

A 52-year-old Oxford-educated British businesswoman says young men learn their "bedroom techniques" from hardcore porn on the internet, which makes them "inconsiderate lovers", and has set up an erotic website for "tasteful" sex education.

According to the Guardian daily, Cindy Gallop's new website "MakeLoveNotPorn.tv" seeks to offer an alternative to hardcore porn because, she believes, parents and sex education teachers give too little guidance about how to develop healthy sexual relationships.

Gallop, enthusiastically single and unashamed to date men less than half her age, aims to "reform porn" and "rehabilitate" the younger generation.

She wears figure-hugging black ensembles, attends glamorous parties and is not shy in correcting her aggressive young lovers.

"I date younger men, often in their early 20s, and I was finding that hardcore porn had become their de facto sex education," the Guardian quoted her as saying.

"When you have sex with younger men, you see the creeping ubiquity of hardcore porn in the culture, in an era where it is more freely and widely available than ever before and kids are accessing it younger and younger," Gallop said.

Her website features couples and individuals engaging in real-life sexual activities with the kind of genuine passion and intimacy missing from most internet porn.

"I wanted to separate the myths of hardcore porn behaviour from the reality of healthy but hot sexual relationships," she said.

Born to an English father and Chinese mother in London, Gallop studied English literature at Somerville College, Oxford.

In 1998, she moved to New York, where she still lives. She worked earlier in an advertising agency, and is currently a consultant.

"MakeLoveNotPorn.tv" is still in its development phase and is invitation-only.

Gallop is still working on selecting the best content. The site is expected to go fully live before the end of the year.

"About 18,000 have signed up so far and we are inviting people in in batches of 500 to 1,000 while we're perfecting the site," she said.

Invited members pay $5 per video chosen from the menu, and contributors who star in their own erotic show submit videos for the site.

Gallop says she has no shortage of quality contributors.

"MakeLoveNotPorn.tv" is legal and for over-18s only. But Gallop wants to create gift vouchers that can be bought for younger teenagers.

"They are accessing hardcore porn online anyway, whether we like it or not, and what they see on my website is a much more healthy form of sex education," she said.

IANS

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.