In the winter months, some common dermatological conditions can develop or worsen due to the cold weather. These conditions include eczema, Raynaud’s phenomenon, chilblains, cold urticaria and cold panniculitis. Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, flare-ups are common in winter because of the air being drier than normal. Eczema is a skin condition which leads to a scaly, dry and itchy rash on the top of the skin. This skin condition is usually diagnosed in children, but it can also occur in adults. The skin disorders greatly vary in severity and symptoms. They can be either temporary or permanent, and painless or painful. Some skin conditions are minor, while others can be fatal.

It is advised that if your case is severe, then seek the help of a professional dermatologist. Here are some of the common dermatological conditions and their treatments:

Eczema

Here are some of the ways to treat eczema:

Use gentle soap

If you have eczema, then it implies that your skin is very sensitive. So, you should use moisturising soaps that are dye, fragrance and alcohol free. You need to avoid harsh soaps while taking bath and also in your laundry detergents.

Skip hot baths

You should not take very hot baths in winter as the heat can cause your skin to dry out. You can use warm water instead and try to bathe or shower less frequently.

Take vitamin D supplements

Taking vitamin D supplements during winters can improve eczema flare-ups, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital.

Try moisturising

If you have eczema, then your skin needs a lot of moisturising. You should use thick moisturisers and apply them immediately after taking a bath. Petroleum jelly and lotions are some good options.

Raynaud’s phenomenon

Raynaud’s phenomenon is referred to a condition where the blood flow to your fingers, toes, ears or nose gets restricted or interrupted. The affected area turns blue when feeling cold and numb as the tissue loses oxygen. After you warm up and the circulation has been restored, you can experience swelling, redness and discomfort.

Medications used for treating Raynaud’s condition work to dilate or widen your blood vessels. According to Healthline, some of these drugs include calcium channel blockers, phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors, topical nitrates and other blood pressure medications such as losartan and prazosin.

Chilblains

Chilblains are referred to the small, itchy swellings on the skin that take place as a reaction to cold temperatures.

Here are some of the home remedies to treat chilblains:

Ensure that the affected skin remains dry and warm, but away from sources of heat.

Rewarm your skin gently and slowly, without rubbing, massaging or applying direct heat.

Apply lotion like hydrocortisone cream to alleviate itching.

Make sure that your blisters and sores remain clean and covered.

Cold urticaria

Cold urticaria is a skin reaction to cold that appears within minutes after getting exposed to cold. The affected skin develops itchy welts or hives.

Here are some of the tips that may help prevent a recurrent episode of cold urticaria:

Take an over-the-counter antihistamine before the exposure of cold.

Ensure the protection of your skin from the cold or sudden changes in temperature.

Avoid consuming ice-cold drinks and food for the prevention of swelling of your throat.

Cold panniculitis

Cold panniculitis is a self-limiting disorder and usually resolves in 2 to 3 weeks according to the National Library of Medicine. No treatment is needed beyond cessation of cold exposure and symptomatic relief. You can get relief from the swelling and pain in your skin by ensuring that you get lots of rest and elevating the affected body part.

