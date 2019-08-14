This video perfectly shows how women all over India have found their own unique independence

The significance of Independence has changed drastically over the years. From fighting the Britishers collectively as a nation to trying to break the shackles of our society individually, we still have a long way to go before we can call ourselves truly independent. Thankfully, some people come into our lives and show us how it’s done. Despite numerous hurdles and struggles, there are some women who in their own little way have shown grit, determination and zeal to keep pushing forward. And the best part is that they do it all with a smile on their face.

In order to celebrate such women and encourage them, HDFC Bank has made a thought-provoking video which showcases how they keep pushing forward and make their dreams, no matter how small or big, a reality. The video features the celebrated poem, ‘Where the mind is without fear…’ by Rabindra Nath Tagore and showcases the journey of 4 women from different backgrounds who have worked hard to move ahead in life, earned their freedom and in the process, motivated us all.

Here’s to more women following suit and making our country a better, more independent place to live in.

This is a partnered post.