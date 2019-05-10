This Mother's Day, share a gift rich with memories!

12th of May is a Sunday, and it also happens to be Mother’s Day. Wait, did it slip your mind? Before you start scurrying around trying to find a gift for your mom, we suggest you take a deep breath and keep reading on because we have the perfect plan for the perfect Mother’s Day. But before that, let’s take a walk down the memory lane!

The first thing that pops out reminiscing about your mother is her adorning those gorgeous sarees right? Whether you haphazardly draped it around pretending to be an adult or tied it around your neck to become a superhero, it has been a part of your childhood. While all of the mischiefs got us in trouble, she never hesitated to wipe off the ice cream we dropped on our chin with the end of her saree.

The bottom line is, we love our mom 3000, and have a special place in our heart for her sarees as well! And it's time to share that love with people in need and make another precious memory with our mom.

So this Mother's Day, bring your mom, and a few of her sarees to a Shoppers Stop near you. These sarees will be collected by Goonj, an NGO working with rural communities. The wearable sarees will be given away to women in these communities, and the old ones will be recycled to create reusable clothes, sanitary pads and other articles like patchwork quilts and bags.

Your mom's old sarees can help provide a livelihood for hundreds of women in rural communities.

Watch this beautiful video with your mom and take her to Shoppers Stop this Sunday to gift happiness.

It’s time we share our mom’s love because it’s unconditional and limitless after all!

This is a partnered post.

