Things to keep in mind if you're going to kiss ass

Dear Ms K,

Once I was having sex with my gf and I told her that I wanted to lick her asshole and she was a bit shy.... She allowed me but before that I washed it then I licked it, she was on cloud 9......should I continue to lick her? Is it harmful as we both enjoy that moment?

Love,

Rimbo.

Dear Rimbo,

Most people are hesitant to perform rim-jobs because they perceive it to be unhygienic. To those naysayers, the interweb has something to say, “The idea that someone would smush their

face as deep as possible into a vagina, but absolutely draw the line at the anus, is ridiculous. It's like someone telling you how much they adore the German countryside but they would never, ever, set foot in Austria.”

Heave a sigh of relief, o doer-of-noble-things, for you are on the chosen path. Rimming can be extremely erotic due to the nerve endings that surround the anus and the perineum. However, if not practiced safely, anal-oral sex can also pose a potential health risks to you and your partner.

Before you begin your rimming adventure, you must ensure that your partner has washed her anus thoroughly. A fecal-sourced infection along with other bacterial diseases can be transmitted through your contact with fecal matter.

I don’t mean to interrupt your predicament with an anecdotal reference from my love life, but this is a must-share. I recently met a doctor (who of course asked me out, because, well, I’m hot). To make our love story short, I consulted him on your predicament. His medical advice? Dental dams. Or as I like to say, “Listen to him, he went to Harvard.”

See what I did there? They don’t call me suave for nothing.

For the uninitiated, a dental dam is a square shaped sheet of latex. You should stretch it over the anus to keep fecal germs at bay. While performing anal-oral sex, your tongue must only come in contact with the dam. If your regular chemist does not have it in stock, buy a condom and cut it in a manner that will allow you to stretch it across the anus in the same manner. Practice safe sex and later brag about it (#LikeABoss).

Hate to be a buzzkill here but to avoid STIs, it would work in your favour if she doesn’t have sores or open cuts on her genital areas. The same applies to you for your mouth area. In the added catastrophe of you suffering from bleeding gums, skip the repertoire and figure out another routine until you resolve your dental misgivings.

Lastly, be mindful that no bacteria exchange happens from the anus to the vagina. Schedule it towards the end of your sexual foreplay as the anus-to-vagina bacterial exchange can cause urinary tract infections (amongst other uncomfortable and scientific sounding things).

In conclusion: I’m going out with Harvard Hottie for milkshakes. Also, dental dams are your best friend. Don’t risk a disease when you can live to perform anilingus for the rest of your life.

Love

Ms K

PS: If you've got questions for Ms K, please send an email to dontcallmeaunty@gmail.com.

