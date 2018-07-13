Football world cup 2018

These #RoadSafety tweets by Mumbai Police will leave you right on the floor laughing!

Living FP Studio Jul 13, 2018 14:24:58 IST

In a world where brands and organizations have come under fire for their unsolicited advice and insensitive memes on social media, Mumbai Police’s Twitter account has been on a winning trajectory. From clever puns and famous quotes to viral videos and memes, their Twitter account delivers strong and important public service announcements laced with pop cultural references.

If their hilariously clever take on trending topics hasn’t come up on your feed, don’t worry. We have compiled a list of their famous tweets on road safety which will leave you in splits:

Proof that a little space is always a good idea.

Mumbai Police leveraging on the ‘Hello Friends’ viral video craze with a PSA of their own.

Unlike video games, real-life road rage doesn’t spare your wallet or health.

Mumbai Police’s new motto is ‘Gotta catch ‘em all’.

Alerting you about the importance of a few moments of patience.

Don’t indulge in peer pressure or Mumbai Police will be on your trail.

When Tom Hanks asks you to follow the rules, you follow the rules.

Don’t be a fool, follow road safety rules.

Be the Lord of the vehicle without alcohol.

Now that you’ve witnessed Mumbai Police’s quirky take on #RoadSafety, let’s take it a step further.

Simply wearing a helmet can work wonders, thereby ensuring that not only bikers but pedestrians stay safe too!

So, join the #RoadToSafety movement by pledging to wear a helmet every time you get on a bike and following other safety rules when taking out vehicles.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 14:24 PM

