These #RoadSafety tweets by Mumbai Police will leave you right on the floor laughing!

In a world where brands and organizations have come under fire for their unsolicited advice and insensitive memes on social media, Mumbai Police’s Twitter account has been on a winning trajectory. From clever puns and famous quotes to viral videos and memes, their Twitter account delivers strong and important public service announcements laced with pop cultural references.

If their hilariously clever take on trending topics hasn’t come up on your feed, don’t worry. We have compiled a list of their famous tweets on road safety which will leave you in splits:

Proof that a little space is always a good idea.

Everyone needs some space! So do your cars... #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/t3UWtKTzYE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 15, 2018

Mumbai Police leveraging on the ‘Hello Friends’ viral video craze with a PSA of their own.

Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo... to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEA pic.twitter.com/MoGTYzK8wU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018

Unlike video games, real-life road rage doesn’t spare your wallet or health.

Road rage in reality may lead to damages no amount of money can pay for, at any level in life #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/CcrE6xAP2t — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2018

Mumbai Police’s new motto is ‘Gotta catch ‘em all’.

Life is not a game. Especially not one to be played on the roads! #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/qQghrHDNWr — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 24, 2016

Alerting you about the importance of a few moments of patience.

Longer you live, longer can you talk to your loved ones #AlertIsAlive #RoadSafetyWeek pic.twitter.com/oPJVC0UJiY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2017

Don’t indulge in peer pressure or Mumbai Police will be on your trail.

When your friends tell you not to jump the signal but you still do and get caught! #TrafficDiscipline #roadsafety pic.twitter.com/mWYcKTkzzq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 17, 2017

When Tom Hanks asks you to follow the rules, you follow the rules.

When someone thinks it's cool not to wear a helmet #SafetyFirst #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/5pmetKc6OK — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 18, 2017

Don’t be a fool, follow road safety rules.

Pick your slogan! Anything for you all to be safe! #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/DdhBb2kQ9T — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 28, 2018

Be the Lord of the vehicle without alcohol.

