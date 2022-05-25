These high-protein recipes are tasty as well as healthy, watch videos now

Healthy food can be interesting too if you use the right ingredients and cook it smartly. There are a number of ways to add that zing to your meal. The best way to do it is start with the best possible ingredients and give them a magical twist so that your meal can be tasty and healthy.

Good nutrition is indeed the key to a healthy life and we can improve our health by following a diet that is rich in nutrients. But healthy eating becomes a tough task because it is almost flavourless. The idea of healthy eating never appeals to us because it conjures up images of plain steamed vegetables or a bowl of salad. However, this is just a misconception that makes people turn their backs to healthy eating. Healthy food can be tasty as well.

Healthy food can be interesting too if you use the right ingredients and cook it smartly. There are a number of ways to add that zing to your meal. The best way to do it is start with the best possible ingredients and give them a magical twist so that your meal can be tasty and healthy.

Here is a recipe that gives a healthy touch to a regular paneer roll shared by award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra. This pesto paneer roll recipe avoids all the excess fat that we usually find in a roll brought from the market.

Have a look at the recipe here:

The recipe consists of onion, capsicum, tomato and coriander, and everyone’s favourite paneer. The nutritionist has included pesto sauce in the recipe so that it tastes well.

Another is by nutritionist Pooja Makhija, who recently took to Instagram and shared the recipe of high protein seed crackers. These consisted of chia, pumpkin, sunflower, and flak seeds taking the nutritional quotient to a level that will surely be loved by the health-conscious people. Since it is to be baked, the recipe becomes completely healthy and is perfect to be eaten as an evening snack.

Which one of these are you planning to make first?

