It is believed that our diet plays an important role in getting an acne-free skin

Who doesn’t like clear skin? Most of us spend thousands of rupees on getting anti acne treatment but sometimes our lifestyle and eating habits are what we need to focus on to get clear skin. It is believed that our diet plays an important role in getting an acne-free skin.

Certain foods raise your blood sugar more quickly in comparison to others. A rise in blood sugar levels causes the body to release insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), a hormone that manages the growth effects. Excessive levels of IGF-1 in the blood can cause your oil glands to produce more sebum, which in turn increases risks of acne and inflammation.

On the other hand, there are foods that can help us in fighting acne. Here are some of them:

1. Sweet Potatoes

Retinol, a vitamin A derivative plays an important role in fighting acne and there are hundreds of retinol creams and serums in the market that can help in making your acne disappear, but it is too strong for the skin. So the best way is to eat it.

When you eat sweet potatoes, your body converts beta-carotene into vitamin A. Vitamin A has properties that will act as a skin barrier in fighting acne.

2. Cashews

Cashews are known for their acne-fighting properties. Cashews are high in selenium, which acts as an antioxidant with vitamin E, giving a hydrated skin with reduced inflammation. The presence of zinc helps in cell growth that renews and replenishes infected or damaged acne zones.

3. Lemon

Lemon juice is known for its astringent qualities due to its acidic level. Ingredients with a low pH level help decrease inflammation and oil that are major causative factors in the formation of acne.

Citric acid, a type of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), helps in breaking down dead skin cells that lead to noninflammatory forms of acne.

4. Green Tea

Green Tea may is also helpful for treating acne and other skin conditions. A specific polyphenol that is found in it has been shown to modulate the production of androgens and other hormones. Consequently, Green tea is also believed to have anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties that may help fight acne.

5. Yoghurt

Probiotic-rich foods, such as yogurt, buttermilk, fermented foods, cottage cheese help to control acne. Probiotic-rich foods increase the good bacteria in your gut and reduce the chances of inflammation in your body, thus proving to be helpful in controlling acne.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.