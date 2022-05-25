Having watermelon as a snack after a good summer workout not only curbs your sweet craving but also its juiciness with a wide range of nutrients refreshes and boosts your energy.

Sweet and juicy watermelon is not just a pleasure for the Summer days, it is also considered a powerhouse of nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins A and Vitamin C. Loaded with high-water content, it can play a major role in keeping your body hydrated in the scorching Heat .

It is believed that one serving of watermelon is enough to slake your quest for a vibrant, fit, and healthy lifestyle. As the Temperature goes up during summer days, the mercury levels in the human body soar up which leads to losing their appetite and struggling with dehydration issues.

Having watermelon as a snack after a good summer workout not only curbs your sweet craving but also its juiciness with a wide range of nutrients refreshes and boosts your energy.

Let’s discuss some surprising health benefits that watermelon can provide:

Aids weight loss: 90% of watermelon consists of water. Thus, it has a low-calorie density which implies that a large slice of watermelon contributes to a relatively smaller calorie intake. So, a watermelon can promote fullness while reducing the appetite and also doesn’t permit calories to increase the chance of gaining weight. Lowers blood pressure: Rich in some well-known electrolytes like Potassium and Magnesium, watermelon helps to lower blood pressure and improves work-out performance in healthy adults. It also has an amino acid named Citrulline which boosts nitric oxide levels in your body and helps the blood vessels to expand properly. Skin and hair care: High levels of Vitamin C present in watermelon help to produce collagen - a protein that strengthens your hair and the dermis layer. On the other side, Vitamin A helps in repairing skin cells. Lycopene and beta-carotene present in it also protect your skin from the rays of the sun. Promotes a healthy heart: The high water content present in watermelon doesn’t let bad cholesterol accumulate in the blood which is associated with many heart diseases. One cup of watermelon in a day can also cease fatty tissues from being deposited in the blood vessels. Maintains Hydration: Watermelon which is made of 90% water can make a useful contribution in maintaining hydration for the elderly who are less responsive to the sensation of thirst. It reduces the dehydration symptoms like tiredness, headaches, and muscle cramps.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.