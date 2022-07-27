These 5 recipes with honey can be included in your regular diet for weight loss

A study published in the American College of Nutrition suggests that honey can help in reducing your appetite. Daily consumption of it before bed can increase the number of calories burned during the first hours of sleep

Nowadays people are well-aware of the importance of a healthy diet and lifestyle. Many will go to great lengths to keep their weight under control. A proper diet chart and routine exercise not only help in weight loss but also keeps you fit and active.

If you are looking for food items to add to your diet, honey, which has the ability to burn more calories than other items, should be a part of it. This sweet and succulent item aids weight loss and heightens the taste of all dishes. A study published in the American College of Nutrition suggests that honey can help in reducing your appetite. Daily consumption of it before bed can increase the number of calories burned during the first hours of sleep. It is also rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and good fats, which may be beneficial for weight loss and reducing appetite.

Here we have come up with some dishes with honey that can be a part of your healthy diet:

Honey Lemon Water: This may be the most common recipe. You only need to add some honey and a piece of lemon to a glass of water. Having this drink daily in the morning will help you to burn more fat. The lemon will also keep you refreshed for a long time.

Honey and Garlic: Garlic has a sharp taste and it is difficult to consume it as it is. But adding some honey to it can make it delicious. You can have this mixture with warm water and get numerous health benefits, apart from weight loss.

Honey Cinnamon Water: Both honey and cinnamon help in burning calories. Cinnamon has antimicrobial and anti-parasitic qualities in addition. Having both with warm water can improve cholesterol levels and metabolism as well as blood pressure and insulin sensitivity.

Green Tea and Honey: Green tea has gained so much popularity in recent times. But its bitter taste may not allow you to include it in your regular diet. You can add a little amount of honey to a cup of green tea to enhance the taste of this healthy beverage.

Milk and Honey: Though milk has its own health benefits, adding a teaspoon of honey to your daily dose of milk can be more effective in every aspect. It will boost your metabolism rate, make you feel full for a longer duration, lower blood pressure and reduce abdominal fat.