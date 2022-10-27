These five foods will help in muscle recovery

If you’re into working out or engaging in physical activities like long-distance biking or trail running, you may experience occasional exercise-induced muscle soreness. Not only can muscle soreness make you uncomfortable, but it may also have an impact on your workouts and day-to-day activities. Eating the right muscle recovery food after the workout is a must. You should prioritise foods that are high in protein and carbohydrates. Recovery nutrition is all about focusing on refuelling, repair, and growth. Apart from drinking lots of water and enough protein content, here are some of the best muscle recovery foods that you can include in your diet:

Cottage Cheese

Paneer is a very good source of whey protein, which is known for its role in strengthening muscles quickly post-workout and casein protein that allows your muscles to continue recovering even while you are sleeping.

Spinach

Green leafy vegetables are jam-packed with nutrients that reduce inflammation. Spinach includes minerals like zinc, manganese, iron, magnesium, and calcium.

Watermelon/Watermelon juice

This fruit is rich in nutrients. Eating watermelon or sipping on watermelon juice can be a great way to promote muscle recovery after you have exercised. Besides being a building block for proteins, the amino acid may have antioxidant effects and may also increase the production of nitric oxide, which improves blood circulation to muscles and improves cellular energy.

Bananas

They are good sources of potassium, a mineral that helps to regulate your heartbeat. It also helps in proper muscle function. The amount of potassium in bananas makes the fruit a must-have on a daily basis.

Whole-grain bread

Considered to be a bad food these days, carbs can help in providing energy to the muscles. Quality carbs found in whole-grain bread are very good for our muscles.

