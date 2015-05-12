There's now a BDSM bed-n-breakfast website for the kinky traveller

Do you secretly read 50 Shades of Grey when no one is watching? Has it always been a fantasy for you to live out the events of the book? So if you're looking for a bed and breakfast when you're travelling and want to fulfil your BDSM needs a la 50 shades of Grey, your can book your kinky vacation at kinkbnb.com

The website offers all kinds of rooms designed like dungeons with chains and leather straps are easily available. Each room is listed with a whole lot of pictures and a price tag.

For example, you can check into the Hoxton Dungeon Suite, a full BDSM apartment in the outskirts of London, for $310. The suite includes bondage stools, punishment rooms, medical and corporal punishment toys, among other things. Or the Secret Shangri-La in Arizona, Pheonix. It has four rooms where your "inhibitions can be unleashed". The space is designed for "private intimate play".

The most interesting listing of the lot is the La Domaine Esemar, in Rensselaer County in the US. It's the first Bed and Dungeon in the world and the name was coined back in 1993. They owners of the property only host one couple at the time, and offer private rooms with unlimited toys, an erotic library, and a bed with several tie down points. All this for $375 per night.

The site was launched on 1 May, with many rentals. At the launch, KinkBNB’s listings ranged from a prison cell in Germany to a dungeon in Seattle. Yahoo reports that it all began in March when a friend of the founder, Darren McKeeman, had her room rejected by a house sharing site for being too "provocative".

It is then that McKeeman realised that BDSM-enthusiasts who travel long distances would not be able to fulfill their living needs. In this DNA report he said that with the help of their website, people will be able to play out their fantasies even while travelling.

Their website is inviting, and friendly. This is their introduction: "We founded KinkBNB in 2015 as service and marketplace to find fun locations and share accommodations with accepting people. As an online service, KinkBNB can go anywhere you want to go. Whether you are traveling across country or wanting a local adventure, KinkBNB can help connect you. Many sites offer to connect you to regular rooms, but KinkBNB specializes in adult play rooms, or accommodations with the open minded. And the perfect place share your own fantasy!"

Christian Grey would be so proud.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.