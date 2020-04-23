Theatre personality and Sahitya Akademi awardee Usha Ganguly passes away at 75

Eminent theatre personality Usha Ganguly breathed her last on Thursday morning. She was 75.

Bengali director and actor Arindam Sil tweeted about her demise, writing, "Rest in Peace #UshaGanguly. Not just theatre you had won the world with your warmth and affection. Will miss you always. Sad moment."

The National School of Drama (NSD) too tweeted about her death. “NSD family deeply express condolences over the sad demise of eminent Indian theatre director-actor Ms Usha Ganguly,” read the post.

Balika Vadhu fame actor Anup Soni replied to NSD’s tweet. “RIP Usha Mam,” he wrote along with a prayer emoji.

As per a report in Times of India, Ganguly’s family has confirmed that the matriarch of Rangakarmee suffered a cardiac arrest.

The famed theatre personality was born in Rajasthan in 1945 and completed her graduation with Hindi honours from Shri Shikshayatan College in Kolkata.

Ganguly started a theatre group Rangakarmee in 1976 and forayed into direction in the 1980s with plays like Mahabhoj, Lokkatha, Holi, Rudali and Court Martial.

She was also honoured by the West Bengal government as the best actress for the play Gudia Ghar. Usha Ganguly received the Sangeet Akademi Award in 1998.

