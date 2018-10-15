The world has a universal language, and it’s sweet and savoury after all

Our world is a very interesting place, with many things big and small, tangible and intangible that evoke curiosity in us time and time again. While there are countless thought-provoking things around the world, food is one of the most influential ones. For centuries now, food has become an important foundation of many cultures and countries because it not only creates a sense of unity but also serves as a great way of expression. Food is a passion that you can see, smell, touch and taste.

One can even consider food as a defining trait of a civilization or a particular place. For example, if you think of Italy, then pizza would be one of the first few things that pops up in your mind. Similarly, if you think of America, fast food would be one of the top reminders, India would be for curry and spices, while pastries and bread would feature when France comes up. Every place has a unique flavour, and it can entice your craving buds.

However, even though food possesses such diversity and exclusivity, it also transcends boundaries and barriers to create special bonds - be it cutting a cake at a birthday party or sharing lunch with a friend.

In conclusion, food brings people together. And it will bring you and your loved ones together on 16th October as the world comes together to celebrate World Food Day!

&Privé HD is contributing to this beautiful bond that food creates by airing Bon Appétit – A collection of movies that celebrate the cheerful tales of flavourful lives.

Bon Appétit will feature four movies with their unique storylines featuring food as the hero and a universal language that is able to connect all the dots. In the movie ‘Chef’, the protagonist is able to bring the right balance between his personal and professional life through food.

The 2012 French comedy ‘The Chef’ makes food the central dispute between the old school and the new school of thought. It exemplifies how two people have a common passion, even if their opinions on food are polar opposite.

‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’ is a movie whose story is built on contrast, brilliantly portrayed through an Indian family and a French chef. While the movie’s story uses differences between the characters to excel, food plays a beautiful point of commonality.

And last but not the least, ‘Julie and Julia’ is a movie that showcases two women and their love for food, set fifty years apart.

So, there it is. The four all-time hit movie titles that will be featured during Bon Appétit on &Privé HD, will bring more flavour to your day on 16th October from 11 AM onwards. If you love food and cinema, then you definitely cannot give this a miss!

