The working women of today are laying the foundation of India's tomorrow

Balancing work and family life is a difficult task, especially for women. Most of this is due to age-old societal beliefs.

According to a recent study, 48% of working women quit their jobs within 4 months of returning from maternity leave. This is a clear indication of this deep-rooted gender bias. What we fail to acknowledge is that the participation of women in the workforce is critical for the development of any country.

In the recent Mann ki Baat radio program, Honourable Prime Minister of India said, “Our dream of New India is an India where women are empowered, strengthened, where they become equal partners in the all-round development of the country.”

Here's is a short video that tackles the issue of problems faced by today’s working women and how they overcome these to pave the way for future generations.

This is a partnered post.

