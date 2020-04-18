The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: US Marine Corps veteran Anuradha Bhagwati on battling sexism, harassment

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent come, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

Episode 8 | 'Smashing the Patriarchy'

Born in 1970s America to two brilliant Indian economists, Anuradha Bhagwati struggled with her identity (and still maintains that her relationship with it is complicated). However, her unique experiences led her, incredibly, to the US Marine Corps where she encountered, challenged and battled sexism and harassment. A compelling story, narrated by Bhagwati in her book Unbecoming, and then to us on Women In Labour, this is a story of courage, defiance and, most importantly, empathy.

Anuradha Bhagwati is a Marine Corps veteran, writer, activist, yoga and meditation teacher, and has won numerous awards for her work.

