The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: Two Delhi-based working mothers talk about the importance of creches

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent come, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

Episode 11 | 'Creches are Crucial'

Joined by Women in Labour’s Creative Producer Nandita Gupta, we speak to Khushboo and Pooja about the importance of creches for working mothers. The sisters-in-law share deeply personal anecdotes about their journeys — from being confined to the house to finding new purpose in their work outside. All thanks to the friendly neighbourhood creche.

Pooja works as an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker. Khushboo works as a primary school teacher. Both their children go to a mobile crèche service centre in North Delhi.

