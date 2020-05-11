The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: Sairee Chahal on paving new ways of networking, creating work opportunities

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores a veritable feast of topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of amazing guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

Episode 16 | 'Finding What Works for You'

As the founder of SHEROES, a women-only social network, Sairee Chahal discusses the many ways in which leveraging shared platforms and community networks can open up the future of work to India's aspirational women.

Sheroes is the world’s largest online ecosystem for women. The Sheroes Network is home to the Sheroes app; Babygogo, a platform to support young mothers; Maya, a global reproductive health platform and remote work product MARS. The network has a national and global footprint of 16 million women.

Listen to the episode here:

Listen to more episodes here

