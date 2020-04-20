The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: Kaveree Bamzai on the balancing act of working mothers

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent come, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

Episode 10 | 'Living a Life of No Regrets'

In this episode of Women in Labour, former editor of India Today Magazine, author, wife and mom of two boys, Kaveree Bamzai makes the case that mothers should actively make time for the things that bring them joy — without letting guilt creep in.

Kaveree Bamzai is the author of No Regrets: The guilt-free woman's guide to a good life. A former editor of India Today, she has worked in journalism for over 30 years in organisations such as Indian Express and The Times of India.

