The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: Ira Singhal on fighting discrimination against disability, enabling others

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores a veritable feast of topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of amazing guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

***

Episode 17 | 'Enabling Others'

Our next guest, Ira Singhal was prevented from joining the civil services because of discrimination against her disability. She contested the case, and then went on to earn the highest score in the country for the civil service exam. Today, she serves in the country’s Indian Administrative Services (IAS). In line with her purpose of helping and enabling others, the role allows Ira to create opportunities for others, to empower others.

Ira Singhal is the first person with disability to top the prestigious Civil Services Examination, 2014. She currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of Keshavpuram Zone in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and is the Brand Ambassador for the Department of Disability, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Listen to the episode here:

