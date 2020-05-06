The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: Gulesh Chauhan, one of Uber India's top rated drivers, on the challenges and triumphs she faced

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores a veritable feast of topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of amazing guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

Episode 15 | 'In the Driver's Seat'

After the untimely demise of her husband, Gulesh Chauhan struggled to keep her family afloat. An unlikely lifeline, working with Uber as a full-time driver in the Delhi NCR region, led her down the road to recovery, and to professional satisfaction. With a record number of five-star trips, Gulesh ji talks about the speed breakers along the way, moments of triumph, and the way forward.

She is one of Uber India’s highest-rated driver-partners and among the country’s first women Uber drivers. Her story has been widely covered in the national press. She has also told her story, in her own words, on platforms like Josh Talks and the Youth Ki Aawaz Summit.

