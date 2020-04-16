The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: Film producer Guneet Monga on her journey and relationship with 'the hustle'

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent come, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

Episode 6 | 'The Hustle'

In this episode of Women in Labour, award-winning producer and founder of Sikhya films Guneet Monga talks to us about her relationship with the hustle, the side jobs she’s worked (including selling Laughing Cow cheese and DJ-ing), moving to Mumbai, and how she made and distributed her first film at the age of 22.

Guneet Monga has been redefining Indian films and their journeys with diverse new-age projects, including the Oscar-winning Period. End of Sentence (2019), The Lunchbox (2013), Masaan (2015), and Gangs of Wasseypur (2011).

Listen to the episode here.

Listen to more episodes here

