The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: Dr Ashwini Deshpande decodes impediments to female labour force participation in India

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent come, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

Episode 7 | 'Decoding the Data'

Dr Ashwini Deshpande is our go-to person to help us make sense of all the data around India's declining Female Labour Force Participation Rate. In this episode of Women in Labour, Dr Deshpande simplifies some of the jargon to get straight to the heart of the matter — why are women in the country falling out of work?

Watch out for some major truth bombs!

Dr Deshpande is a Professor of Economics at Ashoka University, India. Her PhD and early publications have been on the international debt crisis of the 1980s. Subsequently, she has been working on the economics of discrimination and affirmative action, with a focus on caste and gender in India.

